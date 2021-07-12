At minute 3:10, Lydia Jazmine locks lips with Ykee Benda in the visuals of their new song titled ‘Banange’.

A week ago, photos made rounds on social media showing Ykee Benda and Lydia Jazmine kissing in a Kwanjula (traditional Buganda introduction ceremony) setting.

The photos were followed with rumors of the said artistes having held a secret Kwanjula but the rumors were trashed after Ykee revealing that the photos were taken at the video shoot of their song ‘Banange’.

Banange is a just another song that is likely to be added to most marriage, Kukyala, and Kwanjula events in Uganda.

Read Also: Banange! Ykee Benda, Lydia Jazmine come clean leaving fans divided

It is a song in which Ykee Benda and Lydia Jazmine express happiness for having found their perfect matches.

The audio produced by Kraizy Beats is typical Ugandan sound and a comfort zone for both artistes to relay their sweet vocals.

The visuals feature many renowned faces including Mpaka Records singer Dre Cali who plays the role of a mechanic working with Ykee who is struck by Lydia Jazmine’s the first day the meet.

Ykee plays the role of a mechanic who falls for his client, later forming a bond that graduates into marriage. Such a sweet love story directed by Ivash RS.

Take a gaze:

Josh Ruby is an Editor with high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively part of since 2010. Leads to breaking stories are welcome!

Leave a comment