At minute 3:10, Lydia Jazmine locks lips with Ykee Benda in the visuals of their new song titled ‘Banange’.

A week ago, photos made rounds on social media showing Ykee Benda and Lydia Jazmine kissing in a Kwanjula (traditional Buganda introduction ceremony) setting.

The photos were followed with rumors of the said artistes having held a secret Kwanjula but the rumors were trashed after Ykee revealing that the photos were taken at the video shoot of their song ‘Banange’.

Banange is a just another song that is likely to be added to most marriage, Kukyala, and Kwanjula events in Uganda.

It is a song in which Ykee Benda and Lydia Jazmine express happiness for having found their perfect matches.

The audio produced by Kraizy Beats is typical Ugandan sound and a comfort zone for both artistes to relay their sweet vocals.

The visuals feature many renowned faces including Mpaka Records singer Dre Cali who plays the role of a mechanic working with Ykee who is struck by Lydia Jazmine’s the first day the meet.

Ykee plays the role of a mechanic who falls for his client, later forming a bond that graduates into marriage. Such a sweet love story directed by Ivash RS.

Take a gaze: