At a house party held at his home in Kiwatule, Bebe Cool was recorded dancing to his nemesis Bobi Wine’s song ‘Badman From Kamwokya’.

As young men trying to find a way in life, Bebe Cool and Bobi Wine’s passion for music made them meet.

They were brought even closer after falling out with an earlier friend Jose Chameleone and with a common enemy, Bobi and Bebe joined forces.

Reasons for Bebe Cool and Bobi Wine’s fallout later are not so clear but it led to a fierce Gagamel vs Firebase Crew battle which became physical.

Almost two decades later, their battle has shifted from music to politics with Bobi Wine leading the opposition through NUP and Bebe Cool on the side of the ruling government, NRM.

A new video shared on Snapchat, however, suggests that not all love is lost between the pair.

The video shows Bebe Cool dancing to Bobi Wine and Navio’s collaboration “Badman From Kamwokya” while at a house party organised at his home in Kiwatule.

The video has raised discussion among fans of both artistes regarding their former beef and current differences.

Take a gaze at the video below: