Desire Luzinda has moved on from her bad past which was engulfed by nudity but she says that some people still look at her as a sex object.

In an interview with BBC News, Ugandan singer and philanthropist Desire Luzinda opened up about how porn revenge changed her life for good.

In 2014, nude photos and videos showing Desire Luzinda fully naked, having sex found their way onto different social media platforms.

It was later revealed that the singer’s Nigerian ex-lover Franklin Emuobor Ebenhron leaked the nude images in a case of revenge porn just to get back to her after a disagreement between them.

According to Desire Luzinda who is now based in USA, the nudity scandal had a negative effect on her life and her image as a celebrity.

Read Also: Desire Luzinda Shares How She Overcame The Nudity Scandal

In an interview about Revenge Porn on BBC News, the Desire Luzinda Foundation CEO said that her own story inspires her and it is something that she is not ashamed of.

“I’m not ashamed of my story. If you are, the door is wide open and hey, do not stand in the door way you are blocking the traffic,” Desire Luzinda, a mother of one, said.

However, she notes, the scandal changed the the way most of her fans and the public used to look at her forever.

Some people do still look at me in a certain way. Others look at me as a sex object. Others…as a crazy woman who has no shame. Desire Luzinda

The secular singer turned gospel artiste also hints that her pasts shaped her for a better future in which God has immensely blessed her.