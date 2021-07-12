Jose Chameleone is positive that his forthcoming ‘I Am Joseph’ music album will have “priceless music” to break and bridge boundaries.

Recent days have had Jose Chameleone dominate the headlines for forming a new music federation to compete with the Uganda Musicians Association.

Silently, however, Chameleone has been in studio compiling a brand new music album which he believes will turn several heads.

Produced by different producers including Hannington Bugingo and Yese Oman Rafiki, the new I Am Joseph album is nearing its release.

Chameleone who has been spending a little more time at the Bunga-based Route Entertainment studios revealed that music on the album will be able to break barriers and unite people.

Through social media, the Leone Island boss and former Kampala Lord Mayor candidate revealed on Monday.

Music can act as an invisible uniting force that claims the unclaimed and defines the outcasts of a culture. Am creating priceless music on my upcoming I Am Joseph album with my Executive Producer Bugingo Hannington and Yese Oman Rafiki… Jose Chameleone

The album will reportedly have music with different sounds appealing to different cultures, and talking about Chameleone’s two-decade journey in the industry.

We cannot wait to listen to what the legend is cooking!