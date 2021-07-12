Local music producer Diggy Baur, real name Galabuzi Andrew, is in need of financial assistance after surviving 21 days with several upcoming artistes reportedly stuck at his studio.

Diggy Baur is a renown music producer and CEO Sabula Records. He has worked with and produced mega hit songs for many top artistes locally.

His brand is also well positioned as one of the producers who scout and unleash new talented artistes onto the big scene.

Currently, however, Baur is stuck with a number of upcoming artistes whom he says were caught up at his home when the lockdown was announced over 20 days ago.

“These upcoming artists had come from different districts to record music when the lockdown was announced and they could not go back,” Baur said while appearing on Spark TV.

Through an interview, Diggy Baur revealed that all the funds he had saved in past months have been depleted in taking care of hinself and the artistes, and he needs some help from well-wishers.

He cried out to government and other financially stable stakeholders in the music industry to come to his rescue and help him with food and money.

The money I have been using to feed them has depleted and I now cry out to well-wishers. Whoever can help give me food, these musicians need to eat. Personally, I also need some assistance. Diggy Baur

Diggy Baur joins several other members of the entertainment industry who have turned to the public for assistance in these trying times.