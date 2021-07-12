NBS TV UnCut presenter Zahara Totto has openly told whoever was trying to compare her to fellow female presenters in the media business to stop it.

While appearing on NBS TV’s SNL show Zahara Totto, a.k.a DJ Zatto, mockingly requested not to be compared to fellow female presenters.

Zahara Totto described her competitors as “potters” after coming across a video where a media personality compared her to another female presenter, something that she could not stomach.

I saw someone trying to compare me. Well, don’t compare me with potters. Zahara Totto

Read Also: Momo is still happily married to Dax Kartel – Zahara Totto