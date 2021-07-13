Renown media personality Douglas Lwanga is feeling positive and elated following the fact that he notched half a million followers on Twitter.

The overwhelmed NBS TV After5 show host could not keep calm about the new milestone as he took screenshots of the number of followers and shared it across his social media accounts.

He applauded and thanked his followers for making it possible for him to hit the half a million mark that he has always yearned for.

The excited Douglas Lwanga then asked those who follow him and he has not followed back to drop their handles so that he returns the favor.

Thank you for all the follows. Appreciate fam. Today hit half a million(500,000) follows on Twitter. If haven’t followed you back, drop your handle below. Douglas Lwanga

Congratulations Doug!