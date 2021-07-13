In his new song, Christopher Kizito Lumanyika a.k.a Chris Ray begs for his lover to come back into his life.

‘Jangu’ is Luganda word which means “Come” and in his new song, Chris Ray promises genuine lover for his lover, asking her to come back into his life.

The song was written and performed by Chris Ray himself with the beats produced by Festus The Producer.

The fresh talent secured the services of the renown Aaronaire on the music video which doesn’t lack in coloring.

Read Also: Maaso Yawe: Chozen Blood drops new love song | VIDEO ALERT

About Chris Ray

Chris Ray, real name Christopher Kizito Lumanyika is a 22-year-old Ugandan musician, born in Worcester, USA.

He grew up in Uganda with the passion for different things including playing football and music which he eventually decided to persue recently.

Picking inspiration from different artistes including Nigeria’s Burna Boy, Chris decided to concetrate more on the Afro-Beat music genre.

Watch the ‘Jangu’ music video below: