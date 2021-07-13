Lynda Ddane is one of the sexiest local media personalities whose beauty has several men wishing they were her husband.

Men fall for her for her skin colour, curves, and skills while she presents on NTV The Beat and KFM but she has her interests in just a few.

In a “Smash, Pass, Bang” game with Kasuku and Sammy Wetala, Lynda Ddane revealed the top men she would love to meet and smash, pass, or bang.

Without a known boyfriend, Lynda Ddane is free to elope whoever she wants. Or is she?

Take a look at the list below:

Who she would BANG!

In this category are men she would love to have a one night stand with.

Ykee Benda, Kuku ‘Kasuku’ Wazabanga, John Blaq, A Pass, Dagy Nyce, Artin Pro, DJ Slick Stuart, Douglas Lwanga, Crysto Panda, and Stephen Kirimu.

A Pass

Who she would PASS!

These are men she would never wish to spend even a single second in bed with.

Jose Chameleone, Weasel Manizo, Feffe Bussi, Bigtril, Malcom Musiime, King Saha, Gravity Omutujju, Tip Swizzy, Geoffrey Lutaaya, Don Solomon, DJ Roja, MC Kats, VJ Babylove, DJ Mark Rebel, Erias Lukwago, and DJ Dash.

Who she would SMASH!

Below are men she finds really attractive for different reasons and would love to elope with forever.

Bobi Wine, Museveni, God’s Plan, Maurice Kirya, Pallaso, Navio, Bebe Cool, Fik Fameica, Maurice Mugisha, Kenneth Mugabi, Sammy Wetala, Frank Walusimbi, Joel Kamadi, Eth Lawinsky, Deejay Bryan, and MC Esco.

There you go gentlemen. The ball is in your hands!