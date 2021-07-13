It is hard to figure out Chozen Blood’s love life especially because of all the women he has been rumored to date in recent years.

When you listen to his music, however, you can easily tell that he has suffered his share with relationships.

His new song dubbed Maaso Yawe (translated as ‘Your Eyes’) evokes those emotions as he sings about his partner.

The audio produced by Nessim Pan Production is a pack of smoothly flowing beats accompanying deep lyrics for a good love song.

It is a comfortable rhythm for Chozen Blood who has portrayed his vocal prowess and writing skills in past years.

The video tries to visualize what is embedded in the lyrics as directed by Jah Live Films. It also features several music stars including Zex Bilangilangi.

Take a gaze: