Within 24 hours, Ugandan artiste Naira Ali had fulfilled a pledge she made of extending financial assistance to 20 of her fans on social media.

Now based in the US, Naira Ali, real name Nabattu Ali, through Facebook announced on Saturday that she was to release relief funds to twenty vulnerable fans.

She hence asked those who managed to see her Facebook post to share their mobile money contacts from which she would pick the 20 lucky ones.

“I have something small, I am also not doing well but we can share this little. I would love to send Shs10,000 to at least 20 people. Comment with your mobile money number and full names,”Naira Ali posted on Facebook.

Within a day, the Sikyalinda singer had already wired Ugx10,000 to each of the twenty lucky numbers.

Those who received the money happily flocked the comment section to confirm receipt of the money and thanked her for the humanitarian gesture.

This comes at a time when several other musicians, comedians, promoters, and other entertainers are seeking financial handouts from the government to get through the lockdown period.

Well done Naira Ali!