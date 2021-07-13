After 6 solid years of great service, Ugandan investigative journalist and news anchor, Solomon Serwanjja has decided to quit NBS Television.

On Tuesday morning, Solomon Serwanjja revealed that his time at Next Media Services will come to an end on 31st July, 2021.

Serwanjja has been working at the now Naguru-based media station since 2015 when he joined as an ambitious journalist.

In his farewell message, Serwanjja thanked Next Media Services boss Mr. Kin Kariisa and his workmates for the support they have provided him for the last six years.

“On 31st July, I will be leaving NBS TV. It has been such an honour to serve for the last 6 years. Thank you, Kin Kariisa and the entire Next Media family, for the support,” Serwanjja wrote on Twitter.

The 2019 BBC Komla Dumor Award winner revealed that he will now be focusing on his new role as Executive Director at the African Institute for Investigative Journalism.

The new development follows Serwanjja’s graduation with a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Communication at Makerere University two months ago.

On 31st July, I will be leaving @nbstv. It has been such an honour to serve for the last 6 years. Thank you @KKariisa and the entire @nextmediaug family for the support. I will now focus on my new role as the Executive Director @AfricanIIJ, the home of investigative journalism pic.twitter.com/Z6YJKiOIXI — Solomon Serwanjja (@SolomonSerwanjj) July 13, 2021

Well done Solomon. Well wishes on your new journey!