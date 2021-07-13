The late Pastor Augustine Yiga’s ex-lover and singer Maggie Kayima alias Nabbi Omukazi has threatened to drag ABS TV to the courts of law over unpaid services she rendered to the station.

Nabbi Omukazi threatened to sue the Kawaala-based TV station while appearing on NBS TV UnCut show accusing individuals running it for having failed to foot her payment for the services she rendered to station.

Nabbi threatened that as soon as the lockdown is lifted, she will drag them to court so that the station management clears her balance.

She also hinted on how Pastor Andrew Jjengo is aware of the matter and that she alerted him on what is coming if they don’t clear her payments.