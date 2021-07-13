Mpaka Records boss Wyclif Tugume alias Ykee Benda woke up with positivity and decided to select five random fans that he blessed with some lockdown cash.

Before the “Muna Kampala” singer selected the random fans to bless them with some lockdown money, he first tweeted asking his fans to drop their contacts.

Thereafter, he randomly chose five individuals out of the many people who sent in their digits, took screenshots of the transaction, and posted them on his account.

I woke up feeling like a blessing….I wanna bless a fan with smthg kido kido. Drop dem digits. Ykee Benda

By the time we wrote this story, we had not yet got any response from the selected fans to update us on how much each had recieved on his mobile money.

Nonetheless, it’s such a good gesture from the Mpaka Records boss and we pray that God blesses his pockets more and more.