Events promoter Abby Musinguzi alias Abtex reached out to music producer Diggy Baur, born Galabuzi Andrew, with food aid (posho) worth one tonne (1000kg) to enable him feed the dependants stranded at his studio.

Abtex ran to Diggy Baur’s help after the latter appearing on different TV interviews requesting help.

Baur noted how he is stuck with needy upcoming musicians who have not been able to afford food since the 42 days lockdown was imposed by the president to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Upon delivering the foodstuffs to Diggy Baur’s home, Abtex challenged fellow events promoters including Bajjo, Balaam, and KT promotions to also reach out to the needy in the entertainment industry.

Diggy Baur was pleased with Abtex’s gesture as it became a huge boost for him and the upcoming musicians who have been camped at his home for 24 days.

The upcoming artists had come from different districts to record music when the lockdown was announced and they could not go back.