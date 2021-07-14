Reports reaching MBU indicate that Allan Toniks, real name Allan Ampeire, could become an owner of a beautiful mansion in a few months to come.

Recent days have had social media littered with photos of Bobi Wine’s brother Eddy Yawe’s multi-million mansion.

Just as we start to digest the good news in the Kyagulanyi circle, Toniks seems to have has also booked a place at the table of future mansion owners.

Photos of the Sikuleka singer at a construction site in Buwate of the mansion believed to be his found their way online on Wednesday afternoon.

Toniks seems to be giving instructions to the builders at the construction site as he inspects what is being done.

The photos have created conversation amongst netizens leading to unconfirmed reports about how the singer will soon bid farewell to renting.

Toniks’ known source of income is music and he is likely to walk in the footsteps of other musicians who have constructed mansions from music including Bobi Wine, Spice Diana, Sheebah, among others.

Buwate is a suburb in Central Uganda situated Southeast of Seeta. It is common for residentials, apartments, and rental homes.

Allan Toniks has neither rubbished nor confirmed the reports according to a tweet he sent out on Wednesday evening but we shall be letting you know the facts once we find out.

Bosss moves Allan!