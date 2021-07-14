Presidential envoy on Ghetto Affairs Mark Bugembe alias Buchaman has threatened to storm the streets with his squad in demand of Shs100k Covid-19 relief fund that Prime Minister Hon. Robinah Nabanjja promised to wire on mobile money.

Buchaman threatened to protest with his squad saying that the ghetto youths are yet to receive the promised funds from government yet they are starving and not working as well.

The former Firebase crew Vice President vented his frustration after reaching out to the ghetto youth in Lugala and donating to them some foodstuff to take them through the lockdown.

Read Also: Amooti gives hilarious budget breakdown for the Covid-19 relief fund

With the wiring of the Covid-19 relief fund to the vulnerable rumored to be ending today, Buchaman expressed his dismay with the government saying many people registered their names and NINs hoping that they would get some money but their hopes have been squashed.

While speaking in a televised interview, the unhappy Buchaman and the ghetto youths seemed very ready to take on the next course of action if the government delays considering their request saying they won’t die of hunger because of the lockdown.