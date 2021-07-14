WCB boss Diamond Platnumz added a brand new car, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, to his expensive fleet of monster rides on Wednesday.

Diamond Platnumz, real name Naseeb Abdul Juma, has been making boss moves since the year started and he might have found something, a dream car, that will satisfy his desires.

He was recently nominated in the 2021 BET awards and despite not winning, he left an impression on several global music icons who applauded his works.

Since the awards were concluded, Diamond has also been able to secure collaborations with a couple of American music stars which are set to drop later this year.

On Wednesday, the singer went ahead to show why he is considered one of the richest African musicians qs he unveiled his brand new car.

Through his Instagram stories, Diamond showed off his brand new Rolls-Royce Cullinan being taken out of a container which was delivered at his multimillion mansion home at Mbezi beach.

The new car, blue in colour, valued at about USD335,350 (almost UGX1,186,579,971) was added to Diamond’s fleet.

The least-expensive 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan is the 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan 4dr SUV AWD (6.8L 12cyl Turbo 8A).

Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $330,000.

Other versions include: 4dr SUV AWD (6.8L 12cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $330,000.

Congratulations to the singer!