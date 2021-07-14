Singer Fille Mutoni has opened up on why she decided to hit the gym after several body shamers complained about her weight gain.

The singer who was recently signed up by Maritini Entertainment group said that she decided to hit the gym to reduce weight that she had gained during the lockdown since she was not working.

During the lockdown, she spent most of her time at home relaxing and chilling with less work to do, eating and sleeping more which brought about the increase in weight.

In the due process, she started getting difficulties in breathing whenever she could take strolls around her home area and thus decided to hit the gym with her close friend and labelmate Babaritah.

Fille says that she will easily chop weight since her body easily loses weight when active and also gains weight when not active.

The mother of one also denied having a new lover but maintained that working out is just a personal initiative to look good and take care of herself as a woman.