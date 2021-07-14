Ugandan singer Spice Diana, real name Namukwaya Hajara, reveals how the Covid-19 pandemic has taught her how to invest wisely, organize her social media better, and use her influence to get endorsements.

The Ugandan entertainment industry has literally been locked since March 2020 when public gatherings, concerts, and bars were banned as measures to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

Over 476 days later, several stakeholders in the entertainment industry have ran broke and are now asking for financial handouts from the government and wellwishers just to stay alive, literally.

Members of the public have also had their fair share of the financial bite that the pandemic has caused world over but what lessons have the local artistes taken from the experience?

While appearing on NBS TV’s ‘Breakfast Meeting’ show on Wednesday morning, the Source Management artiste said that the pandemic has taught artistes so many aspects of life and business.

In her own perspective, Spice Diana believes that the pandemic has taught her how to invest wisely as a musician. She notes that artistes have always fully reinvested their incomes into music.

That, however, has come back to bite in times like these when music is not directly providing the income hence learning how to have other investments outside music.

“We should learn to have other investments as musicians. That’s what I have learned from this pandemic,” the 25-year-old artiste revealed.

Spice also added that she has learnt how to organize her social media and turn the big following into an income source.

Today, Spice is the most followed active Ugandan female artiste in Uganda on Instagram (1.1m) followed by Sheebah Karungi. She also boasts 1.6 million followers Facebook, 273k subscribers on YouTube, and 215k followers on Twitter.

I also learned to organize my social media so I can earn from it. That small money from YouTube and endorsements has helped me survive. Spice Diana

Spice Diana is among the few Ugandan artistes who have managed to secure several endorsement deals with mobile phone companies, beauty product brands, shopping apps, and many more.