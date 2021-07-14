Celebrated comedian Patrick Idringi Salvado explains why it is good for parents take their children to their workplaces once in a while.

‘Take Our Daughters And Sons To Work Day’, also termed ‘Take Your Child to Work Day’, is a national day that gives children in the United States a glimpse into the working world.

In Uganda the concept is not really a thing for most parents regarding the nature of most workplaces and past culture of how the children should be raised.

Modern parents have, however, tried to change the norm to bring kids closer to them and involving them while making their personal decisions, plans, and executing them.

Some have also gone an extra mile of letting them have a feel of what happens in their daily lives; from home, to work, and elsewhere.

Ugandan comedian and Radio personality Patrick Salvado is one of those parents who wants their children to experience the tough love and get the feel of the reality of the world.

On Wednesday, the Sanyu FM presenter while heading to his work station carried his family along. His wife Daphine Frankstock and children accompanied him to the Kampala-based radio station.

In a video shared on his social media accounts, Salvado explained that he took his family to work so that they can understand where the money come from.

Despite the too much coldness from the AC in the Sanyu FM studios, Salvado’s children seemed to love the experience as they played around.

Today is ‘bring your family to work’ day. These people don’t know where the money comes from so today I decided to bring them and show them what a gwan. Patrick Salvado

Good parenting or nah?