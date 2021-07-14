Ugandan rising star HID16th, real name Shahid Matte, features Kenya’s trio Mbuzi Gang, and Exray on his new song dubbed “Betty”.

HID16th seems to have a deep desire for the Kenyan market having done many songs with Kenyan artists including the latest Betty.

“Betty”, produced by Kenyan producer Kashkeed, is a Dancehall song with beats, lyrics, and a flow that will have you dancing.

Born on 26th June, Shahid Matte a.k a Hid16th is the fifth of nine children in the family of Bwambale Dauda and Naggayi Evelyn from Jinja town in eastern Uganda.

HID16th

His talent saw him win a couple of high school awards as a Rapper and after receiving five nominations in the recent 256 Hip Hop Awards, he started pushing his talent to the limits.

HID16th was nominated in the Eastern Uganda Rapper of the Year category at the 2021 MTN Hip Hop Awards and he emerged the winner.

The Ugandan talent who prides in his versatility showcased his vocal ability in his single Take It Easy which received relatively good airplay.

HID16th has been branded “the next big thing” by many music lovers locally, and beyond the Ugandan borders.

Mbuzi Gang

“I’m from the Pacific Islands and in my country this song is big, we love your music men! Love from Solomon Islands,” reads a comment on his Take It Easy YouTube video.

Mbuzi Gang is a Nairobi-based 3 man gengetone group made up of Joefes, iPhoolish, and Fathermoh who joined later.

Both iPhoolish and Joefes were signed to Black Market Records as solo artists when they decided to form the group.

Exray

Listen to HID16th’s new collaboration with the Mbuzi Gang and Exray by tapping on this link below:

“Betty” – HID16th feat. Mbuzi Gang and Exray

HID16th is also working on releasing his debut 6-track EP dubbed ‘Grounded In Love’ produced at Studio Black Market 256.

He features Boyzee and with Selecta Jeff on some of the projects on the forthcoming EP. He has a plan and we wish him well in achieving that.