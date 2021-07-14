Musician Richard Kasendwa, better known by stage name Ziza Bafana, believes Ugandan music dipped in form because people and media stopped appreciating talents.

The singer who over the weekend put up an electric performance during the Club Pilsener-sponsored Club Beatz At Home concert, aired his opinion about Uganda’s current state of music while on NBS TV.

He went on to reason that most people in the music industry are now looking after money which is totally the opposite to what used to transpire in the early 2000s when the likes of Jose Chameleone, Bobi Wine, and Bebe Cool had just stormed the scene.

Read Also: Ziza Bafana leaves mark at Club Beatz At Home return

“Our music industry lagged because we stopped appreciating talents and started looking after money. Also, musicians seem to have taken their path instead of following the culture of music,” said Ziza Bafana.

VIDEO: @ZizabafanaUg: Our music industry lagged because we stopped appreciating talents and started looking after money. Also, musicians seem to have taken their path instead of following the culture of music.#NBSAfter5 #NBSKatchUp #NBSUpdates pic.twitter.com/g6CVFE4yz7 — NBS After 5 (@NBSAfter5) July 13, 2021

Bafana also revealed how he had only taken a break to give chance to new artists to rise up when he stepped away for a few years.

Ziza Bafana further challenged MC Kats and Douglas Lwanga to name a few new artists who can pull huge crowds if they are to organize a concert at big venues.

Music is not a competition, that’s why a musician can have like 50 songs but when they’re not recognized as a musician who can pull a huge crowd to attend a concert. Ziza Bafana

Ziza Bafana’s has a few good songs enjoying airplay on most media platforms.