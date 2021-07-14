Singer Hassan Kigozi a.k.a Geosteady’s ex-lover Prima Kardashi has unapologetically told critics who are bothered by her Instagram posts to unfollow her.

The mother of two had no kind words for those who criticised and bodyshamed her over a recent video that she posted on her social media pages while on a holiday in Dubai with her lover and media personality Mr. Henrie.

She openly took a jab at the people who overly criticise her online saying they are just jealous sadistic individuals.

Prima Kardashi also assured them of how she is very okay with what she does and everything on her body because it is what God gave her and that she is very appreciative of life.

She noted that the Instagram account where she posted the videos belongs to her and that she did it willingly with a sober mind so one should tell her what to post.