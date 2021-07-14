Singer Wyclif Tugume alias Ykee Benda has revealed that the photos where he was seen locking lips with Lydia Jazmine in the “Banange” video shoot left many of his fans angry, plus his mother.

While speaking to the NBS TV After 5 show, the Mpaka Records boss explained that when his mother came across the photos, she rang him asking why he had held a secret marital ceremony without informing the family.

Ykee Benda had to first calm her down before narrating to her that it was just a video shoot for their new collaboration.

He further explained that the photos were just a way to hype what was to be released. He then assured her of how he could not hold a marital ceremony without her knowledge as it would be very unfair to treat her in such a manner.

Upon hearing his explanation, his mother instead burst into laughter and everything was settled there.