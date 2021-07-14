Diamond Platnumz finally bought the car of his dreams, a 2021 Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and his baby mama Zari Hassan claimed credit for picking the colour.

Royal Blue in colour, Diamond Platnumz’s 2021 Rolls-Royce Cullinan arrived at his multi-million home in Mbezi, Tanzania on Wednesday afternoon.

The Wasafi CEO shared a video on his Instagram as he added the new monster ride to his expensive fleet and added the caption:

I received my Rolls Royce Cullinan 2021 zero kilometer today…What a blessed day! Diamond Platnumz

The new car estimated at USD335k is his dream car and joins several other monster cars in his yard including two Cadillac Escalades; Cadillac Escalade Black Edition 2020 and the Cadillac Escalade Sky Captain Edition 2015.

In the comment section of Diamond Platnumz’s Instagram post, Zari Hassan quickly wrote, “Glad you chose the colours we agreed on. Congratulations.”

Zari and Diamond have recently been rumored to be seriously considering getting back together as a couple and all these signs point at the possibility.

Congratulations Chibu!