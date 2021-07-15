As a way of rubbishing rumors concerning her HIV status, Bukedde TV presenter Caroline Marcah displayed her results on social media.

Caroline Marcah Mirembe joined the ever-growing list of local celebrities to publicly reveal their HIV status on Wednesday.

The likes of Meddie Ssentongo, Judith Heard, among others have in recent years publicly displayed their HIV results to prove critics wrong.

Through a Facebook live video in which she appeared with her alleged lover MC Kats, Caroline Marcah revealed how she is HIV negative.

The results slip displayed by Caroline Marcah indicated that she is HIV negative, putting to be the rumors that have been revealing otherwise for a couple of months now.

Marcah’s HIV status started becoming an issue for several critics when she started getting so close to MC Kats who has publicly revealed that he is living with HIV positive.

The bubbly Marcah maintained that her relationship with MC Kats will not be ruined by what people say and that they are besties for life.

By the way Kats is not the first HIV positive person to be with, I have been friends with many, others passed on, others still alive. So basically nothing will seperate us, we are just besties for life and those who have been asking my HIV status, I am negative. Caroline Marcah

Marcah also revealed how it has not been easy dealing with the criticism and stigma that has been thrown at her for being MC Kats’ closest friend.