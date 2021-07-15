Former media personality-turned-socialite Sheilah Carol Gashumba has shared some relationship advice to her male followers and friends telling them never to cheat on their girlfriends in the name of impressing their friends.

Sheilah Gashumba who has been in different relationships gave her friends the advice through her Instagram account.

She wrote down saying that the friend men always try to impress always end up replacing them and taking their girlfriends when they relationship is done.

Don’t cheat on your girl to impress your homies who want your girl anyway. Sheilah Gashumba

Read Also: I don’t have the best lips in Uganda anymore – Sheilah Gashumba

Gashumba could be speaking out of experience after one of her ex-lover God’s Plan’s close friend Rickman stole her heart when the former relationship hit a dead end.

Gashumba is now in a deep romantic relationship with singer Rickman and the two have been painting social media red.