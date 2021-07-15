Fresh Gang boss Fik Fameica, real name Shafik Walukagga, drops the visuals of his new song dubbed “Lock”.

Fik Fameica a.k.a Fresh Bwoy is just one of the few local artistes who have remained consistently releasing music even in the pandemic.

Since breaking onto the scene not so many years ago, the singer has also consistently improved his art and strategically placed his brand for endorsements.

Vivian Kaitesi a.k.a Goldviv features in the visuals

In his new song dubbed “Lock”, Fik Fameica sings about a girl he met on TikTok whom he cannot get over.

The visuals directed by Sasha Vybz feature local TikTok queen and actress Vivian Kaitesi a.k.a Goldviv.

It is a song that many Fik Fameica fans will relate with; danceable beats and simple lyrics which make his music cut across to the younger generation.

The major criticism about the project will be the childish nature of the lyrics and the recycled choreography which we saw in the Buligita visuals.

Watch the new visuals here: