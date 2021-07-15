Dancehall singer Ayiire Saddam alias Vyper Ranking is glad to have joined a new record label known as Wan Base Afrique together with his Bantu Entertainment management team.

The two parties met and agreed on how they are going to run and promote Vyper Ranking’s music to a level that will see him become one of the biggest and sought-after musicians in Uganda.

The development comes at the right time just when the singer’s management team was struggling to finance his music as economic hardships continue to bite across the industry.

Signed, Stamped & Sealed

Record Label: Wan Base Afrique

Management: Bantu Entertainment Africa Vyper Ranking

Congratulations!