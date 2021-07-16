Just like Fille, Angella Katatumba has hit the gym to reduce weight which she says has been her biggest challenge but she is ready to win over it this year.

At the start of the week, singer Fille Mutoni revealed how she has been struggling with weight problems which affected the way she breathes.

She therefore hit the gym in trying to lose some weight and stay for so she can do away with the breathing problems that had her worried.

Fellow singer Angella Katatumba has also decided to check in at an undisclosed gym to put in some hard work and cut a few kilos.

A video shared on her social media pages shows her in gym with a gym instructor taking her through some light boxing drills.

In the caption added, Katatumba reveals that losing weight has been her biggest challenge but she is ready to take it on this year.

“Trying to lose weight, has been my biggest challenge. In 2021, with God’s help, I’ve decided to win this war,” Katatumba wrote.

She joins the long list of local female celebrities who have turned into gym addicts including Irene Namatovu, Winnie Nwagi, Carol Nantongo, and several others.