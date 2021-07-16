Angella Katatumba was left shocked upon landing on an interview of her former lover Daddy Andre revealing how he has never really loved her.

Katatumba and Daddy Andre’s relationship ended in January 2020 after he refused to take an HIV test and both artistes have been spilling secrets about each other.

In a recent interview, however, the city producer-cum-singer denied ever falling in love with Katatumba.

Andre revealed that the only woman he has ever loved is Nina Roz and the Katatumba times were just vibes.

When Katatumba landed on the interview, she aired her disappointment in Andre whom she says was deeply in love with her.

During an interview with Spark TV Katatumba revealed how Andre rented a beautiful apartment in Naalya and furnished it fully just for them to stay in.

She says that the apartment was near his studio and most of the artists who used to record at the studio know how he used to treat her like a queen.

Katatumba also emphasised how it’s Andre who leaked the information that they were dating and continued claiming her during interviews with different media.

She is now shocked to hear that the same man who poured his heart out and invested over Shs20m in their short relationship is denying ever loving her.