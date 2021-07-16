John Blaq, real name John Kasadha, turns twenty five years old today and he has God to thank for all the success he has achieved at such a young age.

John Blaq only made it to the mainstream in 2018 with his single Tukwatagane which went on to become a major hit.

As 22-year-old, there was a lot for him to learn about such a dynamic entertainment industry which comes with lots of challenges.

He seems to have mastered his art and has garnered many fans from across the world over the three years that he has been actively singing.

John Blaq has a long list of hit songs to his name including Obubadi, Do Dat, Mama Bulamu, Ebyalagirwa, Hullo, Tewelumya Mutwe, among others.

His success is decorated with a collection of awards and has also achieved quite much financially with his brand able to win endorsements with corporate companies.

In his Instagram to celebrate his 25th birthday, John Blaq gave the glory back to God and his family who have supported him all the way.

Nze Kasadha wabwe nze ani mukama. All I can say, Lord you surely knew me before I was formed in my mother’s womb. Am grateful for the ups and downs for they have drawn me closer to you. Thankful for my family and friends my 25th birthday. John Blaq

Happy Birthday John!