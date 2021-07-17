Events promoter Abby Musinguzi alias Abtex branded fellow events promoter Balaam Barugahara ‘stingy’ after he donated sliver fish (Mukene) and posho to Gogola Moses.

Abtex threw shade at Balaam after the latter posed before the camera’s with two green polythene bags one full of Mukene and the other posho to aid him to go through his kickboxing training.

This was after Golola Moses featured on Spark TV’s LiveWire show requesting Prime Minister Hon. Robinah Nabanjja to also reach out to him with food aid ahead of his fight with a South-Sudanese opponent in a few week’s time.

When Balaam saw Golola Moses crying for Hon. Robinah Nabanjja’s Covid-19 relief fund Shs100k, he decided to reach out to him with relief food to aid his training.

His donation seemed to have not pleased Abtex and he pledged to reach out to Golola with a half tonne of posho plus other items that will he aid him and his colleagues through the training.

This comes after Abtex bailed out Producer Diggy Baur with a tonne of posho after he was stranded with upcoming artists at his studio and lacked what to feed them.