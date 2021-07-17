It is safe to say that no love was lost when MC Kats and Fille Mutoni ended their relationship that had lasted some years.

While performing at NBS TV’s Katch Up show last night, singer Fille Mutoni openly applauded her ex-lover and talent manager MC Kats for establishing and making her brand stand out in the music industry.

The mother of one heaped praise on MC Kats saying he played a very important role in making her become a house-hold name in the music business by helping her record songs, videos, and also hooked her for TV and radio interviews.

She also thanked him for having never regreted for making the choice of chosing to push her reasoning that whatever they did saw them hit huge milestone in showbiz.

The “Love Again” singer further gave shout outs to many other individuals who supported her music career since 2013 saying the efforts and work that they put in was incredible.