Singer Nina Akakunda, better known by stage name Nina Roz, is celebrating 26 years of age today.

In her short message on her Instagram account, the singer believes she has now grown-up in many aspects of life.

While reflecting on who she was, she believes she is now a strong woman, God fearing, independent, go-getter, and a feminist who is not ready to give up on her dreams no matter the circumstances she could be going through.

When I reflect back on who i was and who I am, I see a strong woman, God fearing , independent , feminist, go getter who is not ready to give up on her dreams no matter the circumstances until the world values and respects the true power of AWOMAN. Nina Roz

Happy Birthday Nina Roz!