K-FM radio presenter Doreen Nasasira shocked her followers when she revealed that she last had protected coitus three years ago.

The well-endowed radio personality went ahead to disclose that she will only give in again when the love of her life makes everything official.

Doreen Nasasira stressed that she is currently abstaining which Andrew Kyamagero disagreed with.

Read Also: KFM’s Doreen Nasasira oozes praise for her strong mother on IWD 2021

Nasasira made the revelation while in a sit-down interview discussing contraceptive methods used to avoid unwanted pregnancies during the lockdown.