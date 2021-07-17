Friday 16th July 2021, saw the Uganda National Examination Board release results of last year’s Primary Seven candidates.

Many students passed with flying colors and among those was local herbalist Mama Fina’s daughter Nakidde Swabullah who excelled with high grades.

The fact she passed with high grades is not the reason why we are writing about her, but rather due to the fact that her mother rewarded her with Shs1m for having made her proud which is a rare case to be seen among parents.

Mama Fina is known as a generous person to those who have been close to her and she often gives out money to those who please and put a smile on her face.

She also supports those who are in need and recently, she was spotted supporting individuals in her village with foodstuffs to take them through this lockdown period.

In a video shared, Mama Fina is seen telling her daughter to use the money that she gifted her to have fun and toast to life with her friends after excelling in their P.L.E.

She also promised to gift her daughter with a brand new ride so that she learns how to drive before she joins the secondary school.

Congratulations Nakidde Swabullah!