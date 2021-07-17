Recently, singer Serena Bata disclosed that she will never date anyone in the entertainment circles again after her relationship with promoter Charles Olim a.k.a Sipapa went sour and ended up splitting on a bad note.

The singer was also accused of romping with her new manager Abtex but she rubbished the rumors saying they were untrue and baseless.

To prove to her critics that whatever they are forging against her is false, she openly revealed that she is single and very okay with it.

She emphasized her relationship status of being single while responding to a question as she performed at NBS Katch Up last night.

Am single and it’s okay. Serena Bata

When asked if she will date again, she replied positively saying she will do so in the near future but not with a person in the entertainment space.