STV presenter Fifi Parker does not believe NBS TV’s Douglas Lwanga has the capabilities to lead the association of entertainment show hosts.

As the entertainment industry keeps being divided into more and more smaller associations to loby for funds from government, entertainment show hosts also formed their own.

The association gathers television presenters who host entertainment shows on different TV stations to discuss and address their challenges.

The association is reportedly headed by BBS Terefayina presenter Jonathan Jaxta and NBS TV’s Douglas Lwanga.

Fifi Parker

While discussing their leadership, STV presenter Fifi Parker aired her discontent in having Douglas Lwanga as a leader of the association.

The STV Lunch Time show host noted that she does not find Lwanga to have enough leadership capabilities to steer their association forward.

The ever-smiling Fifi emphasised that the association does need the right leader with the required leadership skills which Lwanga lacks.

We need a leader but I don’t think Douglas Lwanga is capable of steering the group in the right direction. He lacks leadership skills. Fifi Parker

Douglas Lwanga has built a hugely respected brand as a media personality and has the backing of several figures in the media circles. He is yet to react to Fifi Parker’s submission.