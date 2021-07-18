MC Kats is not happy with how critics always try to stigmatise his ex-lover and baby mama Fille Mutoni basing on his own HIV status.

Over a year ago, celebrated emcee and TV presenter Edwin Katamba a.k.a MC Kats publicly revealed that he was HIV positive.

With his revelation, MC Kats had intentions of sensitising masses against stigmatisation of other HIV positive people in different communities.

His actions registered many positives but also became a curse to some members of his household including his ex-lover and children.

Fille who was a in a long relationship with Kats has been stigmatised severally with many people claiming that she too is HIV positive.

She has always emotionally responded to such claims often with tears rolling down her face whenever such a question is asked during interviews.

During his Facebook live show with Olaxess and Caroline Marcah, MC Kats revealed that Fille and all his children are HIV negative.

He asked whoever was watching to stop stigmatising his family and if they doubt it, to take her for a test and prove what he is saying.