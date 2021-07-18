Over a year ago, during a live TV interview, MC Kats publicly revealed his HIV status but he had not planned it like that.

In an interview with NBS UnCut presenter Kayz Kawalya, Edwin Katamba a.k.a MC Kats revealed his HIV status, very much to the shock of many who were watching.

Kats’ revelation was perceived as an act of bravely and he was applauded for coming out and opening up to the public.

At the time, MC Kats also had other issues which had his friends thinking he was mentally unstable before checking him onto rehab.

Fast-forward, the celebrated emcee, media personality, motivational speaker, and talent manager says he was not ready when he opened up about his HIV status.

Read Also: MC Kats reveals Fille’s HIV status, cautions people against stigmatisation

Through a Facebook live video during his conversations with Isma Olaxess and Caroline Marcah, MC Kats said he was forced into revealing his status by Kayz’s trickery.

He also noted that many people started saying he was mad after that interview but he has always maintained what he said then in subsequent interviews.