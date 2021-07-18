Zari Hassan seems happy to be back with Dark Stallion after over two weeks of their breakup and rumors of a Diamond Platnumz reunion.

At the start of July, Zari Hassan deleted King Stallion’s photos off her Instagram account forcing her followers into thinking something had gone wrong between them.

She followed it up with a series of Instagram stories where she revealed why she let him go. “I miss him, but I had to let him go. If it doesn’t build me I won’t keep it,” read Zari’s IG story.

News made rounds of how their short relationship had hit a dead end and Zari was seriously considering a reunion with her ex-lover Diamond Platnumz.

Read Also: Zari Hassan deletes Dark Stallion’s photos of IG amid alleged breakup

On Sunday, through her Instagram stories, Zari Hassan shared photos and a video taking a stroll in the woods with her sons alongside Dark Stallion.

In one of the photos, she is hugging him like it was in the good old days and she adds the caption, “Cabin in the woods.”

Zari and Dark Stallion have been together since February 2021 when the former unveiled the latter as her new lover having broken up with Diamond Platnumz in February 2018.

It’s good seeing them together again, innit?