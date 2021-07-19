Angel Candy Kwakunda Lwasa, Emmanuel Lwasa’s new wife, has threatened to divorce the Masaka city tycoon if he keeps mentioning Diana Nabatanzi’s name during their conversations.

Lwasa and Kwakunda made their relationship known to the public at the start of the year after the latter fell out with his former lover Diana Nabatanzi.

The Masaka city moneybag has, however, bitterly attacked his ex-lover during several interviews where he never stops mentioning her name.

According to Angel Kwakunda, Lwasa seems obsessed with Nabatanzi because he never speaks many words without mentioning her name.

Read Also: Even in my grave, I’II have nightmares about Diana Nabatanzi – Lwasa Emmanuel

Kwakunda is now fed up of hearing Nabatanzi’s name and during a Facebook live session, she asked Lwasa to forgive and forget about his ex.

Kwakunda noted that each time Lwasa mentions Nabatanzi’s name, it makes her jealous and she advises him to just forget about her.

She also threatened to dump him, gather her belongings and leave his home if he continues to discuss Nabatanzi at home and during interviews.

I will tie my things and divorce you. If she did anything wrong to you, please pardon her and move on. Angel Kwakunda

Lwasa immediately denied his wife’s allegations saying she might be watching Rwandan TV stations because he stopped talking about Nabatanzi longtime ago.

As if to mock Kwakunda further, Lwasa laughed off her threats and made her aware that there are so many women lined up on the waiting list to replace her if she divorces him.