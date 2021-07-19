Felista Di Supastar, real name Nanyanzi Faith, remains consistent with her releases with this brand new video for her song dubbed “Bwotyo”.

At just 8-years-old, Felista Di Superstar has a considerably huge following of fans from different generations.

Her music career has been one in which she has registered instant success and her brand is already attracting companies for endorsement deals.

The rapper dropped yet another thrilling rendition video of her latest club banger titled “Bwotyo”, a Luganda word which translates to “Like That”.



Signed to Black Market Records, the youngster has a sort of unique touch to all her songs characterised by the easily flowing rap style and mature lyrics.

Read Also: 8 year old rapper Felista signed as Gorillos brand ambassador

Bwotyo whose audio was released a few weeks back has been doing well on the airwaves and the video is likely to give it a new edge of mileage.

In the lyrics, Felista dares her competitors to come closer and have a feel of her lyrical flames. She also calls upon her fans to join in and dance to the tune.

The audio was produced by BIT from studio Black Market 256 and the visuals are something you cannot miss.

Take a gaze: “Bwotyo” by Felista Di Superstar