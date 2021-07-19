Popular Ugandan clothing brand Chai Apparel has opened an online store where they will receive orders for branded merchandise from customers from all over the world.

The entity – which was launched on 6th March 2019 by proprietor Kulabako Musoke Edward – will now serve any clients in the diaspora just by fulfilling orders made via their new platform.

From Bucket Hats, Socks, T-Shirts, Caps to Jumpers and so much more, fashion enthusiasts will have their desires fulfilled with just a tap of a button.







According to Musoke, commonly known as Kamara The Addict, who says they have also opened up a branch in Europe, access to the product has been made easier.

“Over the years we’ve had different people in the diaspora asking us how they can get some of our products but shipping merchandise has always been costly,” he told MBU.

“With this new branch in Europe and the website, people in the diaspora can now place their orders and they will be delivered to their doorstep with ease,” he added.