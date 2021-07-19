Outspoken media personality Jonathan Nalebo threw shade at Da Hares Music boss David Lutalo saying he is “selfish and greedy” after having shunned to perform at the UgConnect Concert that was held over the weekend.

Nalebo sent the striking remarks towards David Lutalo prior to the online concert while replying to Tuff B’s question as to why some artists refused to perform at the event during the NBS TV KURT program.

It was reported that David Lutalo turned down the offer to perform despite receiving payment of Shs3m.

Nalebo revealed that he was not surprised by David Lutalo’s actions via his Twitter account with a tweet that he later deleted.

Nalebo went on to brand Lutalo as a very greedy and selfish person. He added that his greediness made him fire his former manager-turned-politician Derrick Orone who was giving him almost everything.