Sheila Saltofte a.k.a Salta is not on good terms with fiance Maxim ‘Kizito’ Steurbaut who hints on their breakup and shows off his new car.

After just nine months since Maxim proposed to NBS TV presenter Salta, their relationship has hit a dip if we are to go by what the former revealed on his Instagram page.

On Sunday, Maxim shared a photo of himself standing next to a brand new Mercedes Benz and in the caption, he revealed how Salta and himself are “not good right now.”

Sheila Saltofte we not good right now, but I wish we was rolling loud together. Maybe one day again. Maxim Steurbaut

Maxim added, “Sheila Saltofte thanks for having my back like I’ve had yours, and I will continue to! Anybody disrespecting would be stupid to speak!”

Maxim and Salta have been together for close to a decade. They decided to take their relationship to another level when Maxim proposed to Salta in October 2020.

The reasons behind their breakup are yet to be established as Salta is yet to react to Maxim’s revelation. She often loves her privacy.

We hope they can sort their differences and make merry again.