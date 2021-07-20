Renown blogger Ashiraf Katto, popularly known as Ashburg Katto, has publicly denounced his support for the ruling party after he was severely battered and left nursing wounds.

Through a thread of tweets, the former NUP blogger opened up on how he was clobbered, assaulted, embarrassed, and beaten up in broad daylight by security officers while en route to UBC TV to present a National Project about climate change.

Basing on the tweets, Ashburg Katto claims he was beaten up to the extent that he lost his teeth and even wished to die as he couldn’t bear to live under the pain that was inflicted on him by people he thought he belonged to.

Despite being under a lot of pain, the blogger maintained that no matter what, he will back President Museveni and continue loving his country.

He is at the moment improving healthwise after getting treatment from Senta Medical center.

I have been badly assaulted (physically), embarrassed, and manhandled by O.C of Post Office Police Post (Atwasa Gilbert). They would have beat me but not towed the car I just borrowed to take me to @ubctvuganda to present a National Project about Climate Change. I wish I can die rather than being hurt by my very own…Thank u. Thank u, thank u. How will I even walk on the same streets with these gaps in my teeth God? How? Friends, I’m in pain. As in real pain but the doctors at Senta Medical are trying. I WILL VOTE @KagutaMuseveni AND I WILL ALWAYS LOVE MY COUNTRY BÙT AS OF NOW… I DENOUNCE MY LOVE N SUPPORT FOR THIS GOVERNMENT. LET ME TREAT MY WOUNDS, PAIN & SHAME IN PEACE, I WILL RISE AGAIN INSHALLAH Ashburg Katto

Dear Afande, I salute u in the name of God. lying helpless here, I remembered that you gave me a car in Jan but i think it got lost in Bermuda or else it disappeared like the Chwezi. Despite filing papers & papers, I never got it. Thank u sir but I have decided to move on pic.twitter.com/j7AyXR5WID — Ashburg Katto (@ashburgkatto) July 19, 2021

We wish him a quick recovery!