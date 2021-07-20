National Unity Platform president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has hailed politicians from his party for the good gesture that they have shown in the lockdown period by donating foodstuffs to the people of their respective areas.
Bobi Wine applauded the NUP leaders after several of them donated tonnes and tonnes of food and other items to the public to help them persevere through the lockdown since they are no longer working and are barred from accessing their workplaces.
He thereafter stung the regime for imposing a ban against politicians stopping them from distributing foodstuffs to the public after the authorities reasoned that the act will bring about an increase in the spread of Covid-19.
Bobi Wine furthermore threw shade on the government’s Shs100k Covid-19 relief fund that was promised to be given to the vulnerable saying ever since they started giving it out, they haven’t yet reached even 1% of the deserving citizens.
I am very grateful and proud of all NUP leaders at different levels who have chosen to support our people during this tough period. Many leaders have been giving out food relief to starving constituents and for this we are grateful. I have learned that following these acts of charity dominated by NUP leaders, the regime has come out to ban giving out food relief.
This is exactly what they did during the last lockdown, when we launched a drive to support our people in different areas. Some leaders like Hon. Zaake were arrested, tortured, and detained simply for giving out food support to starving citizens. It is well known that the promised 100,000 to desperate citizens, as small as it was, has not reached even 1% of the deserving citizens.
When leaders find ways of helping our people, even while observing SOPs, the regime scared to the teeth comes out to ban this assistance. There is every indication that the people of Ugandans are completely on their own. There is every reason to fight on until the citizens free themselves from humiliation.Bobi Wine