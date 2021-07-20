National Unity Platform president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has hailed politicians from his party for the good gesture that they have shown in the lockdown period by donating foodstuffs to the people of their respective areas.

Bobi Wine applauded the NUP leaders after several of them donated tonnes and tonnes of food and other items to the public to help them persevere through the lockdown since they are no longer working and are barred from accessing their workplaces.

He thereafter stung the regime for imposing a ban against politicians stopping them from distributing foodstuffs to the public after the authorities reasoned that the act will bring about an increase in the spread of Covid-19.

Bobi Wine furthermore threw shade on the government’s Shs100k Covid-19 relief fund that was promised to be given to the vulnerable saying ever since they started giving it out, they haven’t yet reached even 1% of the deserving citizens.